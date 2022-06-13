CHICAGO — Managers and residents of a Rogers Park senior living facility will testify Monday about the deaths of three tenants during hot weather last month.

The bodies of Janice Reed, Dolores McNeely and Gwendolyn Osborne were found at the James Sneider Apartments on May 14.

Maria Hadden, the 49th Ward Alderwoman, called for a hearing over the tragedy.

The medical examiner has not released their cause of death but residents believe the women allegedly died due to excess heat.

The management allegedly miscited a city ordinance, saying they believed they could not turn on the air conditioning until June 1.