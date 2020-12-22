Hearing on Chicago’s search warrant policies underway after botched raid

CHICAGO — A city hearing is underway Tuesday focusing on the policies of search warrants after Chicago officers busted into a social worker’s home in a botched raid.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and aldermen say now is the time for action, but no votes are expected to come out of the hearing — but elected leaders have already made some changes.

Body camera video taken in February of 2019 shows Chicago police breaking down Anjanette Young’s door and ignoring her repeated pleas that they have the wrong home. Young, a social worker, said she did not have time to dress before officers stormed into her apartment.

The mayor is particularly upset because she said the incident not only attacked a woman’s dignity, but also severely eroded trust in the police and city government.

“It’s been painful and upsetting,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor announced Monday that the 12 officers involved in the raid have been taken off the street and assigned to desk duty as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) investigates.

“It’s hard to watch, I’ll give you that. But they didn’t do anything wrong,” police union president John Catanzara said in an interview with WGN Morning News on Tuesday.

Catanzara says an informant gave the officers the right building, but the wrong home. Which is what Young told officers more than 40 times during the raid.

“Well the person in the house is never gonna say, ‘oh you got me! the drugs are over there, the guns are over there.’ I mean, they’re all gonna say it wasn’t me,” Catanzara said.

Catanzara says he doesn’t have a problem with more checks on search warrants moving forward, but he does have a problem with the mayors reaction to the raid.

“The sad part is the mayor is throwing the police under the bus yet again to distract from her failures,” Catanzara said.

He pointed out she could have fired the city’s top attorney instead of asking for his resignation. The mayor denied knowing her law department asked but failed to convince a federal judge to stop Channel 2 from airing the body camera video of the raid last week.

The mayor also said she didn’t know that her law department had also asked a judge to sanction both Young and her attorneys for violating a confidentiality agreement by making the video public, a decision the department has now dropped.

The hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.