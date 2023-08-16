CHICAGO — A court hearing was held Wednesday for a suspect in an armed robbery last year, not long after his early release from prison.

38-year-old Michael Brewer is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint as he arrived home last summer in the city’s West Beverly neighborhood. Court documents reveal he is accused of pointing a gun at the victim’s face, who is a man in his early 30s.

Brewer was on parole at the time of the alleged crime. His criminal history dates back to the early 90s, with multiple convictions related to gun crimes, including armed robberies.

Brewer was convicted and sentenced in a 2014 case of aggravated vehicular hijacking, where he was accused of carjacking a 79-year-old at gunpoint. He was sentenced to 12-years, but was released early in January 2020.

In this most recent case, an indictment filed in Cook County shows Brewer is accused of stealing multiple items at gunpoint from the victim in the area of 105th Street and Maplewood.

Those items include a cellphone, wallet and other belongings the victim had on him. There was allegedly video of the incident and investigators noted a gun could be seen in it.

Prosecutors also said the suspect was caught on video using the victim’s bank card the same day, to take out money and buy gas for his car.

Court records show he made admissions to detectives after he had been placed under arrest.

WGN spoke with Ald. Matt O’Shea about the case. He said he’s been working with the victim’s family and making sure he’s here for them at court appearances, after the trauma they’ve endured.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Brewer’s attorney asked a judge to screen him to be placed in the jail’s mental health program. That order was entered, but does not guarantee placement in it.

His next court date is set for September 13, which is when all pretrial motions need to be filed by.