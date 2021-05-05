Head of COPA announces resignation after 3 years in role

CHICAGO — The head of COPA announced her resignation on Wednesday after three years in the role.

Chief Administrator Sydney Roberts is stepping down after she was appointed by former Mayor Rahm Emanuel in April 2018.

During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Lightfoot criticized her tenure overseeing the agency. Specifically, she pointed out to COPA taking “18 months to move forward on Anjanette Young.”

“Regarding Sydney Roberts, I didn’t seek her resignation but have been extraordinarily unhappy,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “Taking 18 months to move forward on Anjanette Young, during a lot of that time nothing happened and that’s unacceptable.”

The mayor did not offer a timeline as to how long a replacement might take.

“(We) will have interim person in place then will follow guidance on permanent replacement,” she said.

Recently, the agency has been at the center of controversy in the city following the releases of the deadly officer-involved shootings of Adam Toledo, 13, and Anthony Alvarez, 22.

COPA launched operations in September of 2017 with the mission of investigating allegations of misconduct within the Chicago Police Department.