‘He deserves more recognition’: Ald. Moore discusses journey to get Lake Shore Drive renamed

CHICAGO — For 17th Ward Ald. David Moore, it was a long journey to see his dream of Lake Shore Drive being renamed in honor of Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.

It became a reality Friday when City Council voted to rename Lake Shore Drive Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

“I was taking a tour guide – a tour along the Chicago River and the guy never mentioned DuSable, not one time,” Moore said. “I said he deserves more recognition.”

Now that it’s a done deal, Moore said he’s still determining what happens next.

“I haven’t had a chance to sit with CDOT yet to see what the timeframe is for both CDOT, IDOT and of course CTA on their busses to make their changes,” Ald. Moore said.

The three transportation agencies say the renaming will cost $853,500. Estimates include the cost of signage and re-recording announcements for busses along DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Moore said the rumor that residents of Lake Shore Drive will have to change their address is not true.

“Nobody needs to change their address,” said Ald. Moore. “No residential addresses are impacted at all.”

DuSable is set to be honored in other ways. Mayor Lightfoot is moving forward with plans to direct $40 million toward developing a park in honor of the Haitian explorer.

Peggy Montes, who worked for Mayor Harold Washington, said DuSable Park is something the late politician wanted.

“It would be a culmination of a legacy of Harold Washington,” said Montes. “If you know the piece of land, that site is beautiful. It’s an entranceway from the lake to the river but it’s a prime piece of land so there have been efforts – one was to turn it into a parking lot, another was to build condominiums. But we have been fighting to make certain that what Harold wanted was to make that DuSable Park.”

The project never happened and has now new life with Mayor Lightfoot giving the project her blessing.