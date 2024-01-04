CHICAGO — The Logan Square restaurant and café Daisies has teamed up with The Wieners Circle to create a concoction you may not initially think about when dreaming of a pastry — a Chicago-style hot dog croissant.

The collaboration kicked off Tuesday and the amount of attention it’s already received is “wild,” according to pastry chef Leigh Omilinsky. Starting last September with Paulie Gee’s, Daisies produced croissant collaborations with Kasama and GG’s Chicken Shop as well.

Omilinsky sat down with WGN News to explain how the fourth edition, the Chicago-centric pastry, got off the ground with the help of a legend — Poochie from The Wieners Circle.

As the series was rolling along, one of her team members light-heartedly asked, “so what’s next? Wouldn’t it be so funny if we did Wieners Circle?”

“They should know not to joke around about things back there or I’ll make it happen,” laughed Omilinsky.

Omilinsky, courtesy Dave Yakir

The other partners at Daisies got a production agency to work on a social media video announcing the collaboration — and it paid off.

The day after Christmas, Daisies and Wieners Circle posted the hilarious social media tease showing Poochie coming into the café. After several trademark profanity-laced sentences, she asked Omilinsky if she had any hot dogs.

The hype bubbled up from there after the video showed the two logos with “coming soon.”

“Literally just reached out to them to explain like ‘this is what we do,'” Omilinsky said.

Before the Chicago-style hot dog croissant was finalized, it could have took on the theme of another food Chicagoans love — cheese fries.

“They have a lot of other things too, ‘cheese fry croissant? We can be as gross as you want,'” Omilinksky recalled. “You can come up with the flavors and we will somehow turn it into a laminated pastry.”

With The Wieners Circle’s seal of approval, Omilinsky and her team got to work. But why croissants for the iconic Chicago re-creation?

“Part of it is it’s what we do, it’s what we have in the morning,” Omilinsky said. “Ten years ago, I was terrified by them. But it’s fun, I’m proud of that product — took a long time to get it right. Seeing what the public responded to was savory pastries.”

Just like with every new creation, Daisies spent lots of time fine tuning it.

“We tried everything from like a mustard-flavored dough. It tasted okay, it just didn’t do what I needed it to do,” she said.

Making the final croissant is a 36-hour process and features all of the ingredients of classic Chicago dog.

After the dough is sheeted out, like below, Daisies adds mustard, onion, relish and then puts a cut char dog inside. After it’s proofed for awhile, the croissant is egg washed with poppy seeds, baked and then some celery salt is added. The pastry of course wouldn’t be complete without a pickle, sport pepper and tomato garnishing the top.

Nothing is wasted during the process.

It’s something Omilinsky attributes to how she was brought up as a chef and an amazing communication approach between department heads, who are all women. The effort recently earned the restaurant a Michelin Green Star for sustainability.

After perfecting the croissant, Daisies was ready, along with another Poochie video, to announce Tuesday’s launch.

“It’s overwhelming, I’m glad people are coming in and enjoying it,” she said.

As WGN News was leaving, a woman walked in and knew right away what she wanted — a hot dog croissant.

“The vibe gives more lunch, but I don’t really eat lunch so breakfast it is,” Julia Gardziel said. “I love hot dogs and the croissant is super buttery and flakey.”

Courtesy Dave Yakir

The pastry costs $8.50 and is available from their opening at 7 a.m. to whenever they sell out.

“I’m just having fun with it,” Omilinsky said.

Daisies is located 2375 N. Milwaukee Ave.