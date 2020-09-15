Harvey suspends over half of business licenses due to unpaid taxes

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HARVEY, Ill. — The City of Harvey has suspended over half of the city’s business licenses due to their failure to pay an excise tax that went into effect in 2008.

Business owners that hold a liquor license are required by law to file monthly liquor sales reports and pay the associated tax, which the city alleges no liquor license holder has done to date.

City officials said in a press release that they could have suspended all of the city’s businesses, but “remained sensitive to the impact of business closure on the resident.” Therefore, the city agreed to suspend approximately half of the violators.

Business owners in violation of the code can access a copy of the tax form at Harvey City Hall, located at 15320 Broadway Avenue, as well as online at cityofharveyil.gov/municipal-code/.