CHICAGO – Emergency closures are in place on the Kennedy Expressway.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that two right lanes of inbound I-94/90 will be closed at Division Street. Additionally the the express lanes will remain in the inbound direction through the afternoon rush hour and into the evening, IDOT said.

Crews are working to make emergency repairs to the pavement.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time.

The repairs are anticipated to be complete and the lanes reopened later Friday. At that time, the express lanes will resume their normal schedule.