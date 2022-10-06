CHICAGO — Hundreds of Harry Styles fans who camped outside the city’s United Center since Tuesday to get a wristband for the pop icon’s concerts will have to wait a bit longer.

Hours before the singer was set to take the stage, the United Center announced that “out of an abundance of caution,” the concert has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 10 due to an illness to the band or crew.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

“Tonight is going to be postponed. I’m not joking with you guys on that. It’s official, you’ll see on the United Center web page and Twitter page and other content, but tonight is going to be canceled,” said an employee to awaiting visitors.

The announcement was devastating to Emily Allen, who flew in from Florida.

“I don’t even want to think about it,” she said. “I go back to work. I am a manager and all of my team members are excited to see my pictures. “

Announcement has just been made that tonight’s @Harry_Styles show at the @UnitedCenter has been postponed @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/VDu4872bxI — Christine Flores (@CFlores_tv) October 6, 2022

The trio flew from Orlando and Alabama for Thursday’s show. They planned to be in the pit, as close to the stage as possible. Like many other fans, they are heartbroken, saying that a Monday night show isn’t possible for them.

With Thursday’s postponement, Styles still has six shows scheduled in Chicago. Some say they still plan on camping outside the arena to get a close spot to the stage for the upcoming shows that average $400 a ticket.

Some tickets were even going for up to $1,000.

Locals with tickets say they will try again on Monday but add that the challenge will be getting the time off from work and school again.

“We took the day off of work so we could be here and now we’re going to have to try and talk to our boss to let us off on Monday as well to reschedule,” said Chicago resident Keanna Mirales. “It just kind of sucks. This was supposed to be our first concert. I’m just really upset about it.”