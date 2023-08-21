CHICAGO — It’s a special day for a special person in the Loyola University and Rogers Park community in Chicago.

Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt BMV, or more commonly known as Sister Jean, is celebrating her 104th birthday on Monday. She was born on August 21, 1919 in San Francisco, California where she spent the first part of her life before moving to the Chicago area, where she’s been for over 60 years.

Sister Jean is currently the chaplain of the Loyola men’s basketball team, a role she’s had since 1994 and came to international fame during the Ramblers’ NCAA Tournament runs in 2018 and 2021.

She began her time in Chicago as a teacher at Mundelein College, an all-woman’s catholic school in Rogers Park and Edgewater, in 1961. Sister Jean remained there until that institution merged with Loyola in 1991, eventually joining the men’s basketball team as a chaplain three years later, a role she still holds today.

Loyola is planning a few ways to pay tribute to Sister Jean on her 104th birthday, with the first being October 28 at Wrigley Field. She’ll throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Cubs-Brewers game that night at the Friendly Confines, which she had done a few times before.

On August 31, Sister Jean will be honored with a block party at Loyola’s Water Tower Campus, 55 East Pearson Street. Those in attendance will be able to see a special exhibit dedicated to the longtime chaplain at the Loyola University Museum of Art.