CHICAGO – Former Wrigleyville staple Guthrie’s Tavern is getting ready to make its big return.

Open since 1986, the Wrigleyville tavern shut its doors last summer due to the pandemic.

No exact date has been set yet, but no doubt some Cubs fans are dying to have a cold one with some board games.

WGN-TV photojournalist Kevin Doellman spoke with the new owner as they prepare for reopening.