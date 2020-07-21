Guthries Tavern in Wrigleyville closing after 34 years due to COVID-19 restrictions

CHICAGO – A Wrigleyville bar staple is closing its doors after serving Chicagoans for the last 34 years.

Guthries Tavern announced on its Facebook page Monday night that they are closing due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. They cited the city’s plan to roll back into Phase 3 for bars in the post.

The bar, noted for board games and being down the street from Wrigley Field, will have its “last hurrah” on Thursday.

It’s on the corner of Addison and Lakewood and was established in 1986.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Guthrie’s Tavern. With the new restrictions set today for bars and the ongoing COVID restrictions, we don’t see a way we can survive. We have loved serving you for the past 34 years. We got to meet and know so many amazing wonderful people. Amazing people who turned into regulars, who turned into close friends and it was an absolute pleasure to get to know you all. You will be greatly missed. 😢🥺😭 Please come by this week for our last hurrah and to say goodbye. Our last day is Thursday, July 23rd. We will be practicing the same, safe COVID protocols. Much love, The Guthrie’s Staff.