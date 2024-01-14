LAKE FOREST, Ill. — If you haven’t stepped outside yet Sunday, you’re in for a shock to the system.

The Chicago area has been gripped by downright dangerously cold air, resulting in below-zero temperatures and frigid windchill values not seen in these parts certainly this winter and for some time overall.

While Sunday’s forecast doesn’t call for new snow, gusty winds are creating hazardous road conditions with widespread blowing snow. And there’s plenty of that on the ground following the snowstorm that struck the area on Friday into Saturday.

The main streets in the City of Chicago are in pretty good shape Sunday morning, but road conditions in some suburban areas, particularly to the north and west of the city, are more hazardous. Multiple cars slid off the roadways and into ditches in the Chicago suburban area during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday, as drivers faced near-whiteout conditions in some locations.

A Windchill Warning is in effect until noon Monday.