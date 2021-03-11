50-year-old Alsip man killed in West Suburban Berwyn restaurant shooting

BERWYN, Ill. — A 50-year-old Alsip man was killed Thursday morning in a shooting inside a West Suburban Berwyn restaurant.

Police say Clarence Hendrix’s killer remains on the run.

Around 11:30 a.m., authorities responded to the Jelly Jam Restaurant & Pancake House, located at the 6300 block of West Cermak Road, following reports of gunfire. Several witnesses told police that Hendrix and the shooter had an altercation.

Police say Hendrix, a customer at the restaurant was shot. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

WGN is learning more about the tragic events that transpired. Moments after the gunfire, restaurant employees say they ran into the adjacent convenience store.

Clarence Hendrix. (Photo courtesy of Legal Help Firm)

“The scary part is he could’ve run in here and we would’ve never known,” said La Esperanza Mini Mart store owner Tanahri Favela.

She said she heard a loud bang and then chaos ensued.

“I see the two ladies from the restaurant running out and I know something is wrong by the look on their face,” she said. “Distraught, crying, hugging each other, saying ‘come on, come on, come on, get in here, get out of harm’s way.'”

After the shooting, the suspect took off on foot, heading north on Highland. With the assistance of a police helicopter, officers searched the area but did not locate the shooter.

Police described the suspected gunman as a male with a slender build, standing 5-feet-8-inches. The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white or light-colored hoodie underneath, dark pants, and a purple COVID-19 mask.

According to police, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. At this time, police have not disclosed a motive or if the shooter and the man who was shot and killed knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (708) 795-2160.