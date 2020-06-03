Gun violence continues to surge in Chicago with more than 20 shot in 12-hour span

CHICAGO — A surge of gun violence the past two weekends is continuing with more than 20 people shot in a 12-hour period.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the shootings over the 12 hours that ended early Wednesday follow a surge in gun violence last weekend during massive disturbances in Chicago and other cities around the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

That weekend ended with some 20 people fatally shot and 60 more suffering gunshot wounds in Chicago.

The number of shootings in Chicago dropped the last two years but the recent shootings have put the city on a pace to exceed the totals for those years.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.