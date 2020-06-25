Gun permit applications up 500% from last year: report

CHICAGO — Applications for gun permits are soaring across Illinois.

The Chicago Tribune reports that more than 42,000 people have applied for one between June 1 and June 17.

At this time last year, there were only 7,000 applications.

The mandatory 72 hours background check required by the state has also been stretched to a wait of more than a week for some people.

The state has seen an increase in applications since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but fallout from the protests and unrest after George Floyd’s death could be pushing even more people to get guns.