Gun buyback program kicks off Monday at St. Sabina Church

CHICAGO — A church on the city’s South Side will take guns in exchange for cash starting Monday.

The buyback program at St. Sabina Church, 1210 W 78th Pl., will be anonymous and for anyone 25 or younger — no questions asked.

Participants can get $100 for rifles and $200 for handguns or assault rifles. They can also get $20 for high-capacity magazines and clips.

The money was reportedly donated by a businessman fed up with the gun violence. The guns will eventually be destroyed by Chicago police.

The buyback program will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.