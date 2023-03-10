CHICAGO – One of the world’s most famous beer brands is making a major announcement ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration weekend.

Guinness said late Friday afternoon that they will be opening a brewery and taproom in Chicago in Fulton Market later this summer. No official date has been set.

Per a release from Guinness, the company will be converting a former railroad depot at 901 West Kinzie Street and turning it into the “Open Gate Brewery.” The 15,000-square-foot facility will feature a full-service restaurant along with indoor and outdoor seating.

There will be 12-to-16 beers from the company on tap at any time with the brewery itself making experimental brews that are “unique to Chicago” on a 10 BBL brewing system. Guinness’ popular draught stout will still be made at the St. James Gate brewery in Dublin.

Guinness is touting a menu of traditional Ireland favorites like brown bread, Beef & Guinness stew, along with a promise to produce local favorites, like an Italian beef sandwich.

A bakery is also being built inside the taproom and will partner with the Chicago Food Depository to support that organization with either food donations or other efforts.

Studio K and Whitney Architects

Studio K and Whitney Architects and Vault 49

Studio K and Whitney Architects

Studio K and Whitney Architects

Studio K and Whitney Architects

Studio K and Whitney Architects

Studio K and Whitney Architects

Studio K and Whitney Architects

More than 75 jobs will be created with the opening of the Open Gate Brewery and pledge a variety of sustainability initiatives in constructing the facility. The taproom itself will feature local art collaborations to celebrate the history and diversity of Chicago’s neighborhoods.

It will be Guinness’ second brewery in the United States, with the other located in Baltimore, which opened in 2018.