Security guard fatally shot patient and retired deputy during struggle, officials say

MUNSTER, Ind. — A retired Lake County sheriff’s deputy working security and a patient were Tuesday at a hospital in Munster.

The Lake County coroner has identified the officer as 59-year-old Ryan Askew of Crown Point.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Community Hospital in Munster when Askew and another retired officer, who were working security, responded to reports of a psychiatric patient assaulting a nurse.

According to a statement from Lake County prosecutors, when the security guards arrived on scene and attempted to subdue the patient. A struggle ensued. The patient, who is identified by the Lake County coroner as 22-year-old Jamal Williams of Lansing, placed Askew in a chokehold. Williams lifted Askew off the ground in the chokehold and struck him repeatedly with his free hand, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, witnesses said Askew began to go in and out of consciousness.

The second security guard fired two shots. Williams was struck in the face.

Askew was struck in the arm.

Doctors and nurses attempted to attend to Askew but prosecutors said the bullet traveled into his chest. Askew died a short time later.

Retired Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Askew was shot and killed while working as a security guard at Community Hospital in Munster, IN (Image provided by Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

Askew had more than 20 years of service with Lake County. He leaves behind a wife and children.

Precious Hammock is a nurse and a clinical liaison at Munster Community Hospital.

“To come in and come into this unfortunate news, I’m literally shaking right now,” she said.

Hammock said Askew was a positive person who was always willing to help

“(He was) always smiling,” she said. “Just an amazing guy. Anytime I needed help coming in, had bags or anything, he’d be the first one come to the door.”

Later in the morning, hospital staff was joined sheriff’s deputies and officers in silence as Askew’s flag-draped body was brought out to the coroner’s van. Deputies led a procession to the coroner’s office in Crown Point and saluted Askew.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.