Grubhub driver turns himself in after woman injured in Lakeview hit-and-run Friday

CHICAGO – A Grubhub driver has turned himself in after a woman was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Friday.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. Friday near Ms. T’s restaurant at Broadway and Roscoe.

A Grubhub driver was asked to wait outside to pick up his order due to social distancing guidelines. Witnesses said the man got angry and tried to kick in the front door.

Nita Tanner said he then struck her daughter, Bijan Early, 24, with his Toyota Prius as he sped off.

Charges are pending at this time.

Early broke several bones and has been on a breathing tube. She is expected to recover.

GrubHub released following statement:

“We revoked this driver’s access to ITS platform and terminated his contract. We are fully cooperating with the Chicago Police Department and provided them with information about this driver,” GrubHub said in a statement.

