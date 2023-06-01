CHICAGO — Residents in a Chicago southwest neighborhood will get the chance to voice their opinion about the use of the facility at a meeting scheduled organized by 18th Ward Alderman Derrick Curtis Thursday evening.

According to OEMC, nearly 10,000 migrants from Central and South America have arrived to Chicago since late august. At least 700 migrants are still waiting for their placement at a shelter or respite center.

The city doesn’t have the space to house them currently, so hundreds of migrants have been living at Chicago police stations.

In an effort to address this issue, a group of Latino alder people have suggested Daley College on the 7500 block of South Pulaski Avenue in Chicago’s Ford City neighborhood to be used as a temporary housing shelter site.

The group said there are 4 buildings not in use and won’t interfere with the college’s programming, as well as it could potentially house about 600 people.

WGN have reached out to Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office for comment about the use of the buildings, but have yet to receive a response.