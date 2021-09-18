Group wants neighbors to connect to help curb violence in Chicago

CHICAGO — The West Chesterfield Community Association came together Saturday for a unique gathering.

It was a backyard conversation and a brainstorming session on ways to improve quality of life in the community.

South Side residents, community organizations and police came together outside the home of the West Chesterfield Community Association for the meeting.

The team effort began three years ago to help reduce violence.

The numbers of shootings and homicides in Chicago are up compared to this time last year and community groups say the situation makes them want to work even harder.

WGN’s Judy Wang has more.



