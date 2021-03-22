Group wants answers on dead birds near Indiana-Illinois lake

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The deaths of several geese, ducks and other birds around a lake in northwestern Indiana and northeastern Illinois have environmentalists and some area residents seeking answers from officials.

The Post-Tribune reported Monday that about 10 protesters held a demonstration Friday near Wolf Lake, demanding transparency on how the birds died.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said it received reports of the dead waterfowl and dead fish dating back to mid-February.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. says the city’s water sampling on March 11 around Wolf Lake and soil tests for toxic metals did not return unusual results.