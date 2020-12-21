Group transforms South Side parking lot into a winter wonderland for drive-thru toy giveaway

CHICAGO — A singing group transformed a parking lot outside a South Side tennis center into a winter wonderland Monday, hoping to spread the holiday spirit and support those in need with a drive-thru holiday giveaway.

With Covid at the forefront of everyone’s mind, Dr. Walt Whitman of the Soul Children of Chicago and his youth singers decided to reimagine their annual toy giveaway as a socially-distant, drive-thru “soul santa’s village.”

“So many people are stressed out and going thru the challenge and even our young people,” Whitman said. “We want to make sure that everybody feels the love and they feel the spirit of the season.”

Whitman recruited other social service organizations like Omega Psi Phi faternity, I Am a Gentleman and 100 Black Men of Chicago to help.

Cars lined up for blocks outside XS Tennis in Washington Park, many holding excited kids who were hoping for a special toy. There was even food and clothing for those in need at the event held in the footprint of what was once the notorious Robert Taylor Homes.

“It’s a bright spot in a time of darkness, we need this right now,” said Carl Tutt, 100 Black Men of Chicago.

The event was originally supposed to be for Chicago Housing Authority residents only, but after word got out everyone started showing up. Still, somehow everyone walked away with something and a smile.