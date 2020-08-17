Group surprises families at Ronald McDonald House with gifts after windows smashed during looting

CHICAGO — During widespread rioting and looting across Chicago a week ago, the front doors of the Ronald McDonald House were busted with a hammer, rattling the families inside.

On Sunday, one group brought families who are staying there while their child undergoes medical treatment a bit of kindness to help them during difficult times.

Mane in Heaven normally connects people with miniature horses to promote empathy, kindness and overall well-being. While they couldn’t bring the horses because of coronavirus restrictions, they tucked toy horses inside care packages and hope boxes for kids and their families.

Even something little means a lot. And while they can’t have in-person visits, the kids can do a Zoom visit, which they say is almost as good as the real thing.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond has the story.