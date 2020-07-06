Group protests plans to move scrap metal company to area near Southeast Side school

CHICAGO — Members of the group Bridge Puentes and the Justice Collective of the Southeast gathered at 86th Street and Commercial for a rolling protest Sunday, mounting signs under their handlebars and bike frames representing victims of police brutality.

“We have the largest landmass ward in the City of Chicago, the 10th Ward,” protester Samuel Corona said. “We decided to take a bike ride and bridge the gaps between every community.”

In addition to speaking out against police brutality, protesters said they’re upset the Illinois EPA approved a permit for the company General Iron to relocate near George Washington High School.

Back in May, there were a series of explosions at the scrap metal plant in General Iron’s former location in Lincoln Park. The City of Chicago cited the company for those blasts, as well as numerous cases of air pollution.

Southeast Side residents say they don’t want this company relocating to their community.

“Now we have to deal with this issue of continued contamination and environmental racism in our neighborhood, already a highly industrialized place that already registers some of the highest levels of air pollution in the city,” organizer Krys V. said.

As they pedaled south along a seven-mile route to Mann Park, the group called for the city to invest in the health and education of students, and for armed officers to be removed from their schools.