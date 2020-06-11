Group protesting near Obama Center call for economic justice

CHICAGO — Protesters camped out near the site of the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side for more economic justice for the African American community Thursday.

A tent city has been erected on the corner of 63rd Street and Blackstone Avenue, near where the Obama Presidential Center is set to be built.

The vacant lot is owned by the city. Organizers of the protest said they believe the lot should be set aside for affordable housing.

It is part of an ongoing campaign to stop displacement around the construction of the Obama Center. Activists are joining forces to call on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to divest from CPD and invest in black lives, including affordable housing in black communities. The projected median housing of $50 far exceeds the projected income of people living around the area currently.

The deal is working its way through city council is not good enough, the protesters said.

They also said the mayor’s behavior is putting her at risk of getting voted out of office one next election.

“She’s looking foolish and we got her in the corner,” Ariel Atkins said. “And this is the time to put the blade deeper. This is the time to pull her in and say, ‘You need to step up.’”

The group gathered for most of the day Thursday and plan to stay for most of the night as well.

