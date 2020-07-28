Group of Divvy bike riders carjack 82-year-old man in Streeterville

CHICAGO – An 82-year-old man was carjacked by a group of Divvy bike riders Sunday in Chicago.

At around 10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of Grand Avenue on the report of a carjacking.

A group of Divvy bikers pulled an 82-year-old man out of his vehicle and fled westbound on grand.

The other members continued westbound on Grand on bikes.

The 82-year-old man was not injured.

“That’s messed up, he’s an old man, nobody deserves that, it’s ridiculous, there’s been a lot of weird stuff going on around Streeterville for a while now so, to be honest,” resident Franchelle Brown said.

No one is in custody as Area 3 detectives continue to investigate.