Group of CPS high school students inspiring donations with hashtag challenge

CHICAGO – It’s been a difficult year for Chicago Public School students, forced to make the best of remote learning.

One group of students met the challenge by giving back to people in need. They’ve now started an online campaign that’s picking up speed.

Taste the Difference, made up of Amundsen High School students, normally works with restaurants in the Chicago area through volunteer work. Since they’ve had to take a step back from those efforts, they hope the charity challenge will continue to grow into 2021.

The group created a brief video, which made quite the impact. They’re encouraging others to give back with a simple hashtag that’s catching on, #CharityChainChallenge.

To participate, you make a donation, post it on social media with the hashtag and nominate three others to do the same.

“It actually feels good cause it helps other people who are really struggling,” freshman Sara Katz said.

The idea was born after students started donating their clothes during quarantine. It’s proof that one idea can make a difference.