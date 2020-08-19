Group keeps much-needed supplies out of the landfill, gives them to teachers for free

CHICAGO — One group is keeping notebooks, musical instruments and all kinds of supplies out of the landfill and putting them into the hands of teachers who need them most.

SCARCE is a warehouse treasure trove of free supplies for teachers from all over the country, with tens of thousands of square feet filled with all the things teachers need to make students successful.

Eloise Kelly is in charge of a support system for students at Mary Lyons School who are gifted or need additional help, and was able to find some books on professional development.

“To me you can pretty much find whatever you’re looking for,” Kelly said.

Danyale Woods, principal and teacher at Heritage Leadership Academy on the South Side, found some drums needed to expand the school’s music program.

“We can not give our students exactly what they deserve and what they need because we don’t have the funding… larger school and public school districts have,” Woods said. “We come to places like SCARCE so that we can get quality resources and put them back in under-resourced communities.”

Kay McKeen is the founder and executive director of SCARCE, which has been in business 30 years this month.

While they have all of the necessities including textbooks, crayons, pens, rulers, she said not enough teachers know the resource exists.

“It’s so hard because the more teachers that know the more kids we can help; it’s as simple as that,” McKeen said.

Since many teachers moved their classrooms to their living rooms this year, they are often in need of all kinds of extras. So don’t throw out those wine corks or CDs.

SCARCE also helps charities like the Treasure Chest Foundation, which brings toys and books to children with cancer.

“It’s amazing to lessen the burden that these poor kids have,” said Jessie Zeller, Treasure Chest Foundation.

From globes to wine corks to printer paper, donations of new or gently-used items are welcome.

“Everything you just want to throw out you can bring here and you’ll use it. We will find a way,” McKeen said.