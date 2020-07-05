Group gives groceries to help the mental health of 1,000 families in need

CHICAGO — A new drive to help the hungry shifted into gear at Pershing Road and King Drive Sunday, aiming to give more than 1,000 families a helping hand in the form of good food.

Nearly a year ago, Christopher Lemark began “Coffee, Hip Hop and Mental Health” to battle the underlying issues of mental health, which includes food security.

“We want, if nothing else, that we can give people food so they can feel safe and comfortable,” Lemark said. “So, it’s important to your health, you gotta eat right.”

Their first food drive last month gave out 100 bags filled with grocery staples. Their second one on Sunday was 10 times as large.

“The goal is to feed at least 3,000 to 5,000 people, as each household has an average of three to five people,” Lemark said. “If they have four or five kids, we want to make sure they get at least two or three bags, to take care of their families.”

Many of the donations came from Mariano’s, and the event was staffed by volunteers who handed out groceries by walk-up, drive-up or delivery.

Lemark says this is just the start. He’s setting his sights even higher for the next round, aiming for 10,000 gifts of groceries and the message of physical and mental health.

Through food, he hopes to help people going through life’s trials in an exceptionally trying time.

“Our job is to bridge the gap between the community and the mental health practitioners,” Lemark said.