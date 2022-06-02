CHICAGO — The transformation at O’Hare International Airport continued Thursday with a groundbreaking for a new six-story parking garage.



The garage is being built at the current International Terminal 5, more than doubling the amount of available parking at the terminal.

New additions will include:

Re-striping of airport roadways to rebalance lane capacity.

An expansion to the curbside area, including physical drive lanes, dedicated entry and exit roadways, escalators, and pedestrian areas.

Parking assist technology and electric vehicle charging stations.

“O’Hare is the world’s gateway to Chicago, and nowhere is that more true than Terminal 5,” said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “These ground transportation and curbside improvements will ensure visitors to our city have a world-class experience from the moment their bags hit the ground to the moment they are whisked away by plane, train or automobile.”

This fall, Delta and other airlines will move in to make way for the construction of a new global terminal where Terminal 2 is now located.

Also, on Thursday, the FAA released a draft environmental report on the subsequent phases of O’Hare’s terminal transformation plan. The report stated that new satellite concourses and the global terminal would likely be completed in 2032.