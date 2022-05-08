CHICAGO — It’s a day when families are spoiling mothers and the mother figures in their lives but for those grieving the loss of a child or their mother, it can be a day of dread.

In Pullman, women came together to help one other with a shoulder to lean on. Octavia Mitchell is one of the “Heal Your Heart” event organizers. She lost her son, Isiah Jackson, to gun violence 12 years ago in April of 2010.

Mitchell says it took her 11 years to be able to celebrate Mother’s Day, coming to terms with the realization that she was depriving her other kids of enjoying the day with her.

As a result, Mitchell says she wants to try and help put a smile on local moms’ faces by doing something extraordinary for all involved – creating a personalized card for everyone with their child’s face and name on it.

“They’ll be surprised when they open up these cards and see they have a card from their child,” Mitchell said. “The back of each card state’s what the child’s name is.”

A prayer circle is planned, with some survivors of gun violence set to speak.

Gatherers will also hold a balloon release.