CHICAGO — The Green City Market has made the move indoors and is open for business.

After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the farmer’s market celebrated its opening day at Rockwell and Nelson in Avondale Saturday.

A new feature this year to the non-profit farmer’s market is a triple match program for ‘Link’ card holders, meaning that those with Link cards who spend $25 on groceries at Green City Markets will actually receive $75 in groceries thanks to the generosity of donors to the market.

Twenty sustainable farmers and food vendors from across the Midwest were a part of the opening day effort.

For more information on Green City Markets — in Avondale, Lincoln Park and West Loop — you can visit their website.