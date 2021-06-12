‘Great Lake Jumper’ plunges into Lake Michigan for 365th straight day

CHICAGO — For 365 days in a row during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dan O’Conor made his way down to Montrose Harbor to dive into Lake Michigan.

Even in the depths of winter, O’Conor continued to take the dives while raising money for Chicago’s live music venues that took a huge hit during the pandemic shutdowns.

Along the way, he was dubbed the ‘Great Lake Jumper’ by a growing list of admirers.

On Saturday, a large crowd gathered at Montrose Harbor in Uptown to watch him take his final dive, with a brighter perspective on what lies ahead.