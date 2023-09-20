CHICAGO — A yearly spectacle that debuted back in 2015, two Chicago stalwarts are coming together to bring back one of America’s most iconic party themes, and put it on the grand stage in the West Loop this coming weekend.

Organizers with the Chicago Bucket List and Rose Lifestyle are set to make the yearly revival of the Great Gatsby Party at Union Station Saturday evening.

Channeling the energy and atmosphere of the Roaring Twenties one hundred years after the popular era took place, guests will experience a wide variety of entertainment and food options including live music, aerialists, theatrical acts, dancers, contortionists, stilt walkers, and other performers, according to the event’s website.

VIP access also includes early access to the event, caviar sampling, petit fours, casino and speakeasy experiences, and more.

Advance tickets for the event begin at $110 and can be purchased by visiting greatgatsbyparty.com for complete details and event updates. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out.

Including Chicago, the Great Gatsby Party will also be hosted at unique locations in Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City.