‘Grateful’: Dozens gifted free laptops on Far South Side

CHICAGO — Thanks to donations from a local nonprofit, dozens of kids gearing up for the new school year will return with a new electronic accessory: a free laptop.

Many parents expressed gratitude on Thursday, saying that the generous donation from Comp-U-Dot will help aid in their child’s development and school work. About 100 computers were up for grabs on Thursday during the pick-up drive.

For many, the blessing comes as times have been especially hard during the pandemic.

“Grateful. Grateful. I have two small children at home,” said Shteeya Blanchard. “We don’t have a laptop or computer or a desktop, so this will enable [us]. I do have a freshman that’s starting this year.”

Comp-U-Dot is a non-profit organization that aims to provide refurbished computers to children in improvised communities.

“We know there’s 100,000 families in Chicago alone that don’t own a computer in their home and the pandemic has shown us that computer ownership is essential,” said Kaia Dutler, executive director of Comp-U-Dot.

Families interested can register for the Comp-U-Dot lottery by clicking here.

Organizers said they are already planning for their next event.