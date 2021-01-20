Grandmother of poet with Chicago roots extremely proud of inaugural performance

CHICAGO — The grandmother of the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history was watching with pride from Chicago.

Vil Harmon said she knew her granddaughter, Amanda Gorman, 22, was destined for greatness. She was not surprised after Gorman captured the nation’s heart with her words.

“I’m feeling a strong sense of pride,” Harmon said. “Not for Amanda, but for the hope for African Americans here in this country.”

Harmon always knew Gorman was special when she saw her use the art of writing to help overcome obstacles when she was young.

“She published her first poetry book when she was in her second year of high school,” Harmon said. “She was voted the first youth poet laureate for the City of Los Angeles and from that she went on to deliver an address at the Library of Congress and and after that the rest is history.”

It was an extraordinary task for Gorman, the youngest by far of the poets who have read at presidential inaugurations since Kennedy invited Robert Frost in 1961, with other predecessors including Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander.

Harmon said when her daughter told her Gorman was going to read the poem, she wasn’t surprised.

“I believe that Jill Biden had read some of her work. And I have to tell you, when my daughter called me and said ‘your granddaughter is going to make history’ and told me about the invitation, I said I was expecting that.”

Right now, Gorman is on her way back home to Los Angeles. Harmon said she is looking forward to speaking with her.

“My wish, my goal is that many of the young people heard what she was saying and she will inspire them,” Harmon said.