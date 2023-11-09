CHICAGO — Grand Lux Cafe has announced it is closing its doors after 21 years later this year.

On Thursday, the company said the last full day of service at the Michigan Avenue restaurant will be Dec. 24.

The company is working with employees to help transition them to the company’s other concepts nearby.

“We have enjoyed being a part of the downtown Chicago community and hope that our guests will continue to dine with us at our other restaurants in the area,” the statement read.

Grand Lux Cafe also has locations in Florida, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Texas.