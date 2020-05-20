Grads flock to Hillside Krispy Kreme for free doughnuts

HILLSIDE, Ill. — A Krispy Kreme in Hillside became a make-shift graduation ceremony Tuesday.

The Krispy Kreme giveaway was for new grads. Students were told to wear their cap and gown, or other Class of 2020 swag to prove their senior status, to a participating shop to get a free dozen doughnuts.

And grads came from near and far to celebrate.

For many, it was a chance to get out of the house and get some delicious donuts and be recognized for their accomplishments in and an upside down and inside-outside final semester.

The Krispy Kreme giveaway is happening nationwide and only lasted while supplies last – and they did not last long!

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.