UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. — Educators at Governors State University are on strike in a dispute over wages. It is the third Illinois university to strike in the last week.

A large rally took place Tuesday on the university’s campus with many supporters, including the Chicago Teachers Union.

About 280 faculty, advisors and staff, all members of the University Professionals of Illinois Union, have been in contract talks for nearly a year — with both work load and pay being the two biggest issues that remain on the bargaining table.

The union that represents all of these faculty members say that many of their colleagues have left the schools over the last few years for better paying positions at other schools.

Negotiations on a new contract for GSU began 10 months ago, and as of Thursday have not gotten to where they want to be.

Of course, with hundreds of professors out on strike right now one of the biggest impacts is being felt on students.

Last week, both Chicago State University and Eastern Illinois University were also on strike.