Governor’s Day at Illinois State Fair Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois political leaders will gather at the State Fair for what is seen as the kick off of the political primary season.

Democrats will gather Wednesday for Governor’s Day at the fair. Events have been scaled back because of the rapid spread of the delta variant — that included the brunch which kicks off the Governor’s Day festivities.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

Gov. JB Pritzker will not attend the brunch, even though the event has been moved outside. He will hold his own event on the state fairgrounds.

Republican Day will be held at the fair on Thursday.