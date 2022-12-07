FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

CHICAGO — Illinois’ first of nearly 200 social equity licensed businesses opens in Chicago.

Gov. JB Pritzker celebrated the new cannabis dispensary at a Wednesday morning event.

Located at 1720 N Damen Ave., the business is named Ivy Hall and bills itself as a “sensory dispensary” on its website. Two more locations are in the works for Crystal Lake and Montgomery.

During the event the governor noted all 192 of the state’s social equity licenses have been conditionally approved and he expects many of the related businesses to open in the coming months.