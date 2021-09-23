Gov. Pritzker announces $44M investment in workforce training

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker is announcing more investments to train more workers in Illinois.

The governor says this will help put more people back to work, especially in areas most impact by COVID-19.

Pritzker made the announcement about the investment Thursday at Revolution Workshop in Garfield Park. The organization helps train and connect young people with careers in construction.

$40 million from the American Rescue Plan is going to a workforce recovery grant program aiming to remove barriers and expand access to training and job placement.

Applications are open now.

Focusing on underserved populations and employment sectors, like manufacturing and healthcare, that have experienced labor shortages since the pandemic.

Another $4 million in grant money is headed to community groups to build more career training for young people across the state.

“This is yet another step in our efforts to deliver high quality opportunities that put all of our young people on a path to a career with a heightened focus on those who have been historically left behind,” Pritzker said.

The governor also named a commission that will be focused on improving equity and access for the state’s workforce system.