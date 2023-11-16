CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker has announced a plan to improve the asylum seeker emergency response.

The governor’s plan comes as police stations continue housing new arrivals and cold weather begins to move into the area.

The plan will invest an additional investment of $160 million as an emergency response to speed transition and independent living for the more than 24,000 asylum seekers who have arrived in the state since August 2022.

The $160 million will be split in the following ways:

$30 million wil go towards a large intake center. Its exact location is still to be determined.

$65 million to help the City of Chicago launch a winterized soft shelter site.

$65 million to expand wraparound services like case management, legal services, work permit processing and workforce development support.

The money is coming from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

This investment builds on the $478 million in state funding that has been committed to the asylum seeker response over the fiscal year 2023-2024, all with the goal of moving people inside and away from the cold and achieve self sufficiency.

Organizers said this is an all-hands on deck plan, even after both the state and city have asked for help at the federal level for money.