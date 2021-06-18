Gordon Ramsay to open restaurant in Chicago’s River North

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is opening a restaurant in Chicago.

The “Hell’s Kitchen” TV personality made the announcement Thursday on his social media accounts that “Gordon Ramsay Burger” will open soon in River North.

The post reads: “#Chicago….I’ve got some big news for you….#GordonRamsayBurger is coming to you soon in the River North Area! Can’t wait to see you all soon”

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the 5,000-square-foot restaurant will open in late 2021 or early 2022 at State and Ontario

Chicago will be the restaurant’s second location, the original is at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, a city that is home to five of Ramsay’s eateries.

To date, his worldwide restaurant group boasts seven Michelin stars

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News