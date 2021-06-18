Gordon Ramsay to open restaurant in Chicago’s River North

CHICAGO — Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is opening a restaurant in Chicago.

The “Hell’s Kitchen” TV personality made the announcement Thursday on his social media accounts that “Gordon Ramsay Burger” will open soon in River North.

The post reads: “#Chicago….I’ve got some big news for you….#GordonRamsayBurger is coming to you soon in the River North Area! Can’t wait to see you all soon”

#Chicago….I've got some big news for you….#GordonRamsayBurger is coming to you soon in the River North Area ! Can't wait to see you all soon Gx pic.twitter.com/peROpP8ZAo — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 17, 2021

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the 5,000-square-foot restaurant will open in late 2021 or early 2022 at State and Ontario

Chicago will be the restaurant’s second location, the original is at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, a city that is home to five of Ramsay’s eateries.

To date, his worldwide restaurant group boasts seven Michelin stars