GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t seek reelection

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump who is one of two Republicans on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year.

The military veteran, who won a long-shot suburban congressional district a decade ago, became one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on the charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

He joins a small but growing list of GOP Trump critics in Congress deciding to bow out.

Watch the Congressman’s full video message:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News