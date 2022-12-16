CHICAGO — Goose Island is moving its longtime brewpub and live music lovers could benefit.

The craft beer company’s brewpub is moving next to new music venue The Salt Shed.

The new location, 1200 W. Blackhawk St. will be smaller than the Clybourn brewpub but patrons will be able to hear music from a patio, according to Crain’s Chicago. It will also have a view of the actual Goose Island.

The brewpub has been operating at 1800 N. Clybourn Ave. since 1988, making it longest continuously operated craft brewery in Chicago, according to its website.

Goose Island told Crain’s they expect the new brewpub to open up by the end of next year.

The Salt Shed is an indoor and outdoor concert venue that opened this year at the site of the former Morton Salt Factory.

Below are statements from Goose Island’s two founders, Todd Ahsmann and John Hall.

“I am thrilled for the next chapter in Goose Island‘s history in Chicago. Our passion for brewing great beer will continue to be at the center of everything we do. We are excited that this new location gives us a great opportunity to evolve with Chicago, and is only a short distance from the birthplace and namesake of Goose Island. Chicago was recently named the best beer city in America and we intend to uphold and contribute to that title with this new location. It also connects us with live music and entertainment, which has always been such a defining cultural aspect of Chicago. The Salt Shed has already begun to reshape the Chicago music landscape with fantastic shows and they’re just getting started. I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the new space and cheers to the future,” Ahsmann said.

“The minute we were approached with the opportunity to join our friends at The Salt Shed in their new venue I was all in! Goose Island has been committed to celebrating Chicago culture and live music has always been a part of our story. It really clicked in 1997 when Los Lobos played at the brewery. That show really kicked off our passion for music and since then we’ve had 312unes, tons of local musician collaborations, we throw a great block party every year and it’s a natural and exciting fit for us to bring our beer to this incredible performance and community space,” Hall said.