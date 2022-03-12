Goose Island ‘312 Day’ celebration shut down by city over lack of permit, event moved

CHICAGO — A Goose Island ‘312 Day’ celebration with a scheduled concert was shut down by city investigators over the lack of a license or permit, leading the event to be moved to a different venue.

The Goose Island Beer Company has celebrated March 12 as ‘312 Day’ every year, an ode to their flagship wheat ale named after downtown Chicago’s area code.

Traditionally in the taproom on 312 Day, customers can sip the Chicago classic for the special price of $3.12.

Concerts were planned by Goose Island at five locations across the city, including a warehouse where 1,000 people were expected to show up to see Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins perform.

City investigators learned of the plans and found dangerous conditions in the warehouse, including ingress and egress, inoperable emergency lights and insufficient exit capacity in the event of a fire.

The show has been moved to The Bottom Lounge at 1375 West Lake Street, just a seven minute drive from the original location.