Good Samaritan rewarded for helping man shot in Chicago gives money to victim

CHICAGO – Uber driver Mike Bussan was surprised with a cash reward Thursday after he rushed a drive-by shooting victim to a Chicago hospital. He declined the reward, however, instead opting to give the money to the victim.

Mike Bussan was dropping off a fare in the South Loop near Clark and Roosevelt late Tuesday night when he heard a crash. He later found two brothers, one suffering from a gunshot wound, while driving near 29th and Federal. Without hesitation, he told the brothers to get inside his SUV, and he rushed them to a nearby hospital.

“I must’ve hit 100 mph at some points,” he told WGN Wednesday.

The shooting victim remains on a ventilator. He lost so much blood inside the car that Uber deemed the vehicle a total loss and a biohazard risk, according to Bussan.

On Thursday, activist Ja’mal Green wanted to help Bussan fix the damage.

Bussan declined.

“I want you to give it to the family,” Bussan told Green.

Bussan says the only way he could fix his car is if he gets the whole interior replaced. He says it could cost up to 20,000. He doesn’t want to be the focus of people’s attention, however. He wants locals interested in donating to help the man who was shot.

Bussan says he plans to set up a GoFundMe for the shooting victim’s medical bills.

As for the reward money, the good Samaritan tells WGN that he gave the $5,000 Green offered him to the brother that was injured in the shooting.